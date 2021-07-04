Dear Bookshelf readers,
It has been a long time coming, and we are incredibly pleased to report that our Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and our sister branches in Calhoun and Chatsworth will be fully reopened to the public on Tuesday, July 6.
We appreciate your patience with us as we navigated public library service delivery during a global pandemic. Visitors to all Northwest Georgia Regional Library System branches will no longer need to make an appointment or schedule computing times because we are moving to pre-pandemic operation methods beginning Tuesday.
You may see our library staff members updating computers, re-orienting library seating or rearranging items in our local history rooms as we prepare for a complete restoration of library services to the public, pre-pandemic style.
Please visit ngrl.org to see the hours of the Dalton, Calhoun and Chatsworth libraries. Each branch will continue curbside library services as it has been very popular with our library patrons.
The in-person storytimes and all on-site library programming will begin again in August. The Friends of the Library will be given the green light so they may once again hold book sales and author events.
I’d like to thank our school systems, our city and county funding agencies, local businesses and civic organizations, our boards of trustees and our library users. We appreciate you and we would not be reopening without your support. Our state library, Georgia Public Library Service and the 60 public library systems across the state worked together to provide the safest and most cost-effective solutions for each region in Georgia.
The library staff welcomes you to visit and enjoy the offerings at your public library. You’ll notice more robust digital offerings, renovated spaces and thousands of new items. We’re back!
Happy Fourth of July.
Darla Chambliss is the director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
