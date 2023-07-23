The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System’s 2023 summer reading program is coming to a close. Our reading challenge has ended and the grand prize drawing winners will be notified soon. We have had so many great programs this summer. There are a few more this month.
Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library
Tuesday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. Noni’s Nook: Come sing, dance, make a craft and hear stories (ages up to prekindergarten).
Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. Dungeons and Dragons: Interactive workshop to learn the basics of D&D play and character development led by Steven Bennett (sixth to 12th grade).
Friday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. Zumba: Get your heart pumping with this Latin music-based workout let by Nancy Guzman (all ages).
Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library
Monday, July 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. Teen Lock-In and Nerf War: Join an after-hours evening of games, snacks and fun (sixth to 12th grade).
Tuesday, July 25, at 10:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. STEAM Time: Learn new things in the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) fields (prekindergarten through fifth grade).
Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m. Local Author Book Talk: Jodi McDaniel Lowery will discuss her book “Murder, Mayhem and Whitecapping: The Fall of the Northwest Georgia Whitecappers (ages 19-plus).
Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library
Tuesday, July 25, at 4:30 p.m. TnT Treats: Donuts and Art: Tweens and teens will mash together art and doughnuts. You get to draw and eat (sixth through 12th grade)!
Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. Ending Party with Dave Holland at the Mack Gaston Community Center: Music, grand prize drawing announcement, door prizes and free refreshments (all ages).
Monday, July 31, from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids Library Laboratory: Sprout Houses. Build a house that can grow (prekindergarten through fifth grade).
I haven’t had time to do an in-depth dive into all the reading challenges and program numbers yet but I can tell you that they just keep going up.
There are so many people I want to thank for making this summer reading possible. A big thank you to all the staff of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System. A tremendous thank you to the Early Childhood Initiative and the Friends of the Library who supported the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library’s summer reading program. A giant thank you to the wonderful performers for entertaining and educating us this summer. Last but not least, a heartfelt thank you to all of the community who participated. Summer reading wouldn’t happen without all of you!
Just because summer reading is almost over does not mean the fun, free programs for all ages are ending. We have that all the time. For more information about our programs and events please visit https://ngrl.org/or look for your branch on Facebook, @CalhounGordonCountyLibrary, @MurrayCountyLibrary and @DaltonWhitfieldLibrary. We can’t wait to see you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.