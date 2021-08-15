The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library's Summer Reading Program for 2021, “Tails and Tales,” has come to a successful close.
I commend everyone who participated in our reading challenge. Reading during the summer helps combat the summer slide for students, which is one of the reasons we do this program every year. We offer the program to adults as a reminder that reading is good at every age. I love to read but to me the challenge makes it a little more fun.
Last year was a big change: We moved our reading challenge online to Beanstack. There is still an offline option for those who prefer that but for most the challenge is online. Everyone did a great job navigating this change. This summer 323 people signed up for the challenge. They read 113,832 minutes or more than 1,897 hours. That is a lot of time spent reading. Way to go!
No challenge is complete without a few winners. The challenge was split into three groups, kids, teens and adults, and three winners were drawn from the completers of each group. All winners received Amazon gift cards for various amounts. Here is a list of our winners:
• Kids: 1st place, Leila Herz; 2nd place, Charles Roberts; 3rd place, Jake Winterbottom.
• Teens: 1st place, Eliana Fagan; 2nd place, Paxton Boring; 3rd place, Kathryn Turley.
• Adults: 1st place, Casey Cowart; 2nd place, Kathy Parr; 3rd place, Lorraine Hambrock.
Congratulations to all the winners!
We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. No appointments required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours. Programming is back so be on the lookout.
Connect with us on Facebook, visit ngrl.org, call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We can’t wait to see you.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.