One of the perks of my job is that I get to meet a lot of authors. One such author is Dr. Barbara G. Tucker. I have had the pleasure of talking with Dr. Tucker on multiple occasions.
She is the Department of Communication chair for Dalton State College. Dr. Tucker not only writes academic works but fiction, inspirational and theological as well. And that is not all as she has also written plays, short stories and even a screenplay. Read on to learn more about Dr. Tucker, her writing process and tips for new authors.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Tucker: I am a thief when it comes to ideas. I don’t mean I steal other writers’ material, but I steal from life, sometimes mine, sometimes other peoples. I steal their turns of phrase, parts of their characters, parts of stories they tell in normal conversation. Sometimes I write them down in a notebook and sometimes I don’t have to because I remember them deeply.
For example, in my latest (in progress) novel, I remember my mother, who was born and raised in the deepest part of coal-mining Appalachian in 1928, talking about women who had the “job” of going from home to home and helping take care of families when the mother had a baby. I wondered, did these women have homes? How did they get into that kind of work? What would that have been like? And I knew I wanted to write about a woman like that who yearned for a permanent home and finally found one, I call what I do quilting from disparate parts of life.
Of course, there are ideas everywhere, so I have a lot of works in progress in various forms, some just bullet points, two in second draft form, one half finished. I love history but so far have stayed in the 20th and 21st century. One day I will step over into magical realism and fantasy, but so far all my stories are realistic fiction.
I don’t really have a favorite place to write; it can be a public place, or at home and very quiet. It’s more, for me, the psychological place I am. I only write when I know it’s going to come (and that might be thousands of words). I have a full-time job and come home pretty exhausted so I don’t really write everyday. I would say six months to a year or more to finish a good second draft. And I do a lot of research through published books, interviews and the internet. I am a stickler for historical timelines and not slipping in a word or reference that wouldn’t have existed at the time.
Q: What is your writing kryptonite?
Tucker: I had to remember that kryptonite was what made Superman weak or unable to do his feats of strength. For me, physical fatigue, probably. And the dailiness of life.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Tucker: For me, no, it’s not a thing. I can always put words on paper or a screen, and I know that they may not be the words that will be there in the end. My first draft tends to be a brain dump; a writer can’t expect perfection in the first draft because that’s where you are forming it. I often say, “I wrote 2,000 words today —they weren’t good words, but they were words.”
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Tucker: I don’t remember! That was 14 years ago. So much has happened since then. I told people. Unfortunately, people didn’t seem all that interested, which has been the worst part of my writing life.
Q: What other authors are you friends with? How do they help you become a better writer?
Tucker: I belong to the Northwest Georgia Writers Group of the Chattanooga Writers Guild, and we’ve been together many years. I respect and value their opinion. I have other friends who are outside that group as well, but I would prefer not to say their names.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Tucker: Charles Dickens. C.S. Lewis. Fyodor Dostoevsky. Jane Austen. Evelyn Waugh. Ursula LeGuin. Ray Bradbury. Harper Lee. Agatha Christie. William Faulkner. William Shakespeare. Cormac McCarthy. Should I go on? Each for different reasons. The first three or four on the list would be enough, although I don’t know how they would get along!
Q: How do you think concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Tucker: I think they have helped a great deal. Having hundreds of books on my iPad through Kindle is quite a marvel. I don’t really prefer to read from a screen, but I’ve gotten used to it. I just know from educational research we don’t read as well from a screen, and it’s not a tactile or kinesthetic experience. On the other hand, it makes everyone able to publish a book and most of those are badly written and badly edited.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Tucker: The best way is going out and meeting people, which has been mostly curtailed due to COVID. I am getting back into it this spring, with three gigs. I am also starting a podcast called “Dialogues with Creators” and I have a website. I don’t use social media much; it hasn’t paid off for me.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Tucker: I am juggling three novels and a couple of short stories, mainly. One novel is about a modern, somewhat self-absorbed young man whose estranged mother dies suddenly and leaves him the guardian of an orphan she had adopted from China. I’ve gotten good input from publishers but no real offers. I need an agent badly. The second is about the woman who takes care of mothers after giving birth in Appalachian in the 1910s. She is isolated with a family during the pandemic of 1918 and has some adventures. I’m quite happy with that overall work, but it’s not ready. The third is halfway done, a mystery in a series I have called “Long Lost …” I’ve done “Long Lost Family,” “Long Lost Promise” and now “Long Lost Justice.” It is about a newspaper editor researching a racial hate crime in his community for 60 years.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Tucker: Read a lot, and mostly in the genre you aspire to write. I am not really a genre writer, but that is the biggest area of writing now. But read other genres too.
Second, be open to criticism from other reliable writers and readers. Not everyone falls into that category. If you argue with people when they give you feedback, you are not open to constructive criticism. If you have to explain what you are getting at that they didn’t understand, then you need the feedback. The reader has only the words on the page, not you standing over their shoulder to explain things to them.
You can pursue self-publishing, but you will need to spend a lot of time marketing. If you get a traditional publishing deal, you will also spend a lot of time marketing, but you have someone behind you to help. Beware of scams — they are rampant right now. Paying someone with established skills to edit is one thing; I do that for people. Paying thousands of dollars for someone to publish your book is another matter and probably a rip-off. Lots of good people are taken in by these “deals.” It’s the same thing with an agent; you don’t pay an agent upfront; they only get paid if they sell your work.
Finally, realize it’s very hard and lonely work and it’s about the story, not about your ideology. No one wants to read fiction for ideology. They read it for the story and understanding the human experience.
If you would like to meet Dr. Tucker, she will be at our Author Fest on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come meet authors, enjoy panels on books and writing, fun free crafts for kids, the Friends of the Library Book Sale and more!
You can learn more about Dr. Tucker and her work by visiting her website www.barbargrahamtucker.com. Her books are available to buy on Amazon and of course, you can come to the library and check them out, too.
We are currently open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours. Come visit us to read local!
