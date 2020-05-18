A great story can take many forms, and — from comic books to page-turning thrillers to video games — Dan Jolley has written for almost all of them.
Since his start as a professional writer at age 19, he has penned 11 original novels, co-created the Jason Rusch incarnation of DC Comics’ “Firestorm,” and written the main story for the video game “Dying Light.” And that’s just a snapshot of his 20-plus-year career as a multimedia writer.
Jolley, along with his wife Tracy and “a handful of largely inert felines,” calls Northwest Georgia home. In this month’s Local Author Spotlight, we find out more about him, his latest works and his go-to tip for aspiring authors.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Jolley: There are, in general, two kinds of writers: the ones who write draft after draft after draft until they're done, and the ones who think about a story for weeks or months, doing a ton of work just in their heads, and then write everything down in a great rush. I'm very much the second kind. I might think about a novel for six months, and then write the whole 100,000-word manuscript in six or seven weeks.
Q: What is your writing Kryptonite?
Jolley: I can't write if I'm hungry. Like, at all. No fasting for me, intermittent or otherwise, if I want to hit my deadlines.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Jolley: I think I went out and ate my weight in sushi. (I'm kind of food-centric, if that wasn't already obvious.)
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Jolley: Wow ... OK ... if I were to gather up all the authors who've been most influential on me in one room, that'd be Larry Niven, Dean Koontz, Louis L'Amour, Stephen King, Jim Butcher, Charlaine Harris and comic book creator James O'Barr. Then I'd just shut my mouth and listen.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and e-books have changed the present or future of reading?
Jolley: In a practical sense, they've made it much easier. My wife is thrilled not to have to carry a 50-pound bag of books with her on our beach vacations anymore. Ultimately, though, I don't see reading itself changing much. Yes, the method of conveying information has changed, but the information is the same. The only downside for me is that I can't sign digital copies for readers when they talk to me at conventions.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Jolley: I'm the absolute worst person to talk to about marketing. I was born without the marketing gene. I tried to maintain a blog for a while, but finally gave up on that, so now I'm trying to ramp up my newsletter mailing list. We'll see how that works.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Jolley: I've got an audiobook available now on Audible.com called "House of Teeth," it's a family-friendly fantasy adventure set in the modern-day swamplands of southern Louisiana, and until schools officially reopen, it's free to download. Coming up, I'm writing a four-book children's sci-fi novel series for German publisher Fischer Verlag (they're translating it, as I don't speak German) that should debut later this year. Remains to be seen whether it'll be published in English as well, but I'd say it's likely.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Jolley: The best piece of writing advice I ever got is always the answer I give to this question: Do not read what you've written until you're done with the whole thing. Just plow ahead. Write the whole short story, or the whole novella, or the whole great, big, huge novel. If you stop before you're done to go back and edit, you risk getting stuck in an editing loop, trying to get that first chapter or first page or first line just right. It doesn't matter if your first draft is terrible, because you can fix it later. Get the whole thing done first! Trust me on this!
We appreciate Dan Jolley for sharing his advice and insights on writing with us. To learn more about his work, visit danjolley.com.
You can find information about our library's virtual resources and content for all ages by visiting ngrl.org.
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
