The Bookshelf: Local Author Spotlight: David Cady

Author and retired Dalton High School teacher David Cady calls Northwest Georgia home. A meticulous researcher, Cady draws from our region’s history to infuse his writing with a strong sense of place.
His efforts have earned him recognition and a dedicated readership. Cady was nominated for Author of the Year by the Georgia Writers Association for his thriller “The Handler” and was named a 2020 finalist in the biography category for his latest book, “Religion of Fear: The True Story of the Church of God of the Union Assembly." His first nonfiction work, “Religion of Fear” has been flying off our library shelves since its release. We asked Cady to share more about his approach to research and writing with us.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Cady: I am continually thinking about another story idea. In fact, that is my kryptonite. I spend too much time thinking about what I am writing or going to write to the point of putting myself into a type of trance that keeps me from being social and interactive with my friends and family. I do about as much writing while not at the keyboard as I do when I flop down in front of the computer to put the words on the screen. I enjoy the writing process — all of it. Most writers don’t like to rewrite but that is where the best and most creative composing occurs. In fact, with my last book, “Religion of Fear,” my editor at the University of Tennessee Press stopped sending me galley proofs (the final unbound book) because I was making too many changes. They told me that I was not going to meet my deadline if I didn’t stop making changes which would delay the publication.
I spend a lot of time researching before starting a book; be it fiction or nonfiction. This last book, my only nonfiction, took me eight years to complete — five years of research, one year of writing and two years of rewriting to please my editor. I didn’t spend that much time researching my three published fiction novels, but I did spend at least six months researching.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Cady: I do not believe in writer’s block. I think a writer sometimes gets worn out by their last novel and puts off starting a new one for just a short period of time.
Q: What other authors are you friends with? How do they help you become a better writer?
Cady: I have had lots of friends who are writers and they all have helped me as I believe I have helped them become better writers. J. Steve Miller, who is a writer and went to Dalton High, has been a comrade for many years. We still bounce writing ideas off of one another. Dr. Ralph Hood, a professor at UTC (the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga) and the author of many books, helped me with my latest project.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Cady: I am in a book club with some great friends who are not writers. I think book clubs are a great idea. If I were to pick out legendary writers, I would want to become part of my book club, it would have to be Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Erskine Caldwell and Flannery O’Connor. They overcame many obstacles to become legendary writers.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and e-books have changed the present or future of reading?
Cady: I think Kindle and e-books give the readers more choices from which to choose. Many writers have self-published through Kindle who would not have gotten their work available to an audience in any other form. Getting a book traditionally published these days is almost impossible. You have to get a break, know someone or be lucky. I feel lucky even though it took me seven years and hundreds of rejections before being published without having to pay for it.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Cady: I was surprised by how little a publishing company actually helps a writer market his/her own book. Even with traditional publishers a writer has to do most of his/her own marketing. Today, social media is one of the best ways a writer can market their work. Writers also need to make themselves available to meet people by speaking at book clubs and writing conferences. My book sales went way up after being selected to appear on C-SPAN2 at the Southern Festival of Books in Nashville, Tennessee, just before COVID struck.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Cady: For the last year I have been researching for a novel about the holocaust at the Riga ghetto in Latvia. I was given an unpublished memoir by the granddaughter of a Riga Holocaust survivor and the story will center on these characters. I have had to do lots of research to fill in the blanks left out of the memoir because the Jews who lived through it had little information about their captors and oppressors. Of the 50,000 Jews who were sent to the Riga ghetto and then to the extermination camps, only about one thousand survived.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Cady: The main advice that I could give an aspiring writer is to grow thick skin and to listen to advice with an open mind. Remember that you cannot write to please everyone, so write to please yourself.
Lizzy Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
