I have another local author to share with you. J.L. Hinds lives right here in Whitfield County.
She graciously agreed to answer some of our questions. Read on to learn more about Hinds, her writing process and tips for new authors.
Question: Can you tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas?
Hinds: I’m what we writers like to call a “pantser.” I don’t make any outlines or plans for what I write. I fly by the seat of my pants and just go with the flow. I come up with an idea, write it in my journal so I don’t forget, then incorporate it into my book. I love going outdoors and riding with my husband on our Trike motorcycle. When we go by beautiful scenery, that helps me to think of scenes to add to my writing.
As far as research is concerned, when I look to describe things or places I look on Google and find pictures that best represent the things or places I am looking to describe and work off the images. I spend about roughly 10-20 minutes doing the research before I write. I take notes in my journal to give me a better idea of what to write.
I try to take about one to two hours to write a day, when I get the chance. Sometimes, when I get in “writing mode,” I end up writing for longer.
It’s been taking me about one and a half and two years to complete a book. With having my son, and a family and business, I don’t usually have much time to write and complete a book. However, with my son growing up and being able to take care of himself, it gives me a little more time to write, and possibly in the future I’ll be able to get books completed in less time.
Q: What is your inspiration for writing?
Hinds: My inspiration comes from different sources, it depends on the book I’m writing. The inspiration for my first book, “The One,” came from my husband, and the loving support of my family. I wanted to tell my story and where I came from and what led to me meeting my husband.
The inspiration for my newly-released book “Once Upon a Quill” came from my love of fantasy and writing.
I wanted to create a work of fiction that would entertain and give people someone they could relate to.
My biggest inspiration for writing is my loving and supportive husband. He has been great at giving me the time I need to write, and always asks for the first copy when my book is published.
He tells everyone he knows (and he knows a lot of people) about his wife, “the author.”
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Hinds: Yes, I do believe in writer’s block. It has happened to me countless times. Inspiration would hit for me to write, I would sit down at the computer, then my mind draws a blank. I sit there with my fingers hovering over the keyboard and all thoughts escape me and I am left with nowhere to go.
After I stare off into space for a moment, eventually the thoughts come back, and I start writing.
I do get those moments, but when I sit at my computer long enough I get inspired to write some more and I defeat the dreaded writer’s block.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Hinds: I celebrated by ordering multiple copies, gave them to close family and friends, and started searching for author events and signings. I wanted to make it known to everyone I could tell about the release of my new book.
Q: What other authors are you friends with? How do they help you become a better writer?
Hinds: I’m friends with a couple of other authors, but the one that has helped me is J.L. Lawrence. She’s been a tremendous help with beta reading and letting me know what she thinks about what I’ve written.
Any time I need some advice I message her and she tells me what she’s experienced and that helps me to figure out what to do next.
Heather Graham is another author who has helped me. She’s not a close friend but she was the biggest inspiration in my writing career. I got into writing because of her books in the “Krewe of Hunters” series. She inspired me to write about an insane asylum here in my hometown of Dalton, which I plan to write in the future, when I gather more information.
My friend Casey has been a tremendous help to become better. Although she’s not an author, I look to her for inspiration for what to write next.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Hinds: The writers I would love to have in my book club are E.L. James, Heather Graham, Stephen King, J.K. Rowling and R.L. Stine. A few of those authors inspired me to create my pen name, J.L. Hinds.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Hinds: The strategies I find most helpful are social media. I feel marketing my books on places like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram helps me to get my books out there and make it known to everyone that has an interest in books.
In the past four or five months my followers on TikTok have increased to nearly 500 and it’s still growing. I feel when I post about my books on TikTok more people end up seeing them and they don’t necessarily need to follow me to see them.
The marketing strategies I plan on utilizing for this latest book are contacting the local news channels to announce events such as author signings, and contacting the Dalton Daily Citizen to get it out there as well.
I also find the author’s events to be a tremendous help as well. Book lovers go to those events and it’s a great way to get my books out there in front of readers who don’t follow my social media platforms.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Hinds: With “Once Upon a Quill” finished, I am currently working on the sequel, “Curse of the Quill.” It will be a part of my series, “A Quill Lost in Time.” There will be three books in the series: “Once Upon A Quill,” “Curse of the Quill” and “Origins of the Quill.”
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Hinds: The advice that I would give to aspiring writers is write what you would like to read. I find that when you write about things you would like to read about, the words and ideas tend to flow more freely.
As E.L. James had told me when I met her at a book signing years ago, “Never stop researching. Research everything you want to know.” I found that to be the most helpful advice. Researching has helped me better describe places such as restaurants and items that my characters find.
Never give up on yourself. Surround yourself with people who believe in you and inspire you.
Even if it’s other writers and authors. Join groups who will build you up and you will make it. Writer’s block may hit but you can work through it and get that book done. It’s a tough process, but it is well worth it in the end.
One last piece of advice I have is watch as many YouTube videos from other authors. They give great advice, and they also tell about their experiences as well.
• You can learn more about Hinds and her work by visiting her website https://www.authorjlhinds.com.
Her books are available to buy on Amazon, and of course you can come to the library and check them out, too.
Come visit us to read local!
