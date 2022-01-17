I had the pleasure of meeting J. Larry Simpson I last October at the Dalton Convention Center when I attended the Next Chapter Con. Simpson is the local author of “No Excuses: The True Life Adventures of a Little Trailer Boy.”
“No Excuses” is the true story of Simpson traveling across America with his family in their 50-foot-long trailer full of adventures in the '50s. Besides being an author, he is a pastor, businessman and horseman. Read on to learn more about Simpson, his writing process and tips for new authors.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Simpson: To process my thoughts into writing, I simply "see" the place, the people, and the times, the reason for it all, and "dig" out the meaning I want to convey. Then I "see" and feel why I want to "show" ... not tell this story. I relive that true life episode, "smell" it, experiencing it all over again, and measure what I mean to convey. I write from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. depending on the urgency of the time frames of life in general. "No Excuses" was written in a year-and-a-half and "edited" for five months.
Q: What inspires you?
Simpson: My inspiration is the "realness" of my life, my events and it's meaning to me. Also, the love, the "real" people, as well as the unusualness of my stories, and on top of that is my knowledge that it all came from God himself.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Simpson: Yes, I believe a writer can be internally blocked by any of the negative things, thoughts and feelings of life. Besides, one can simply get "tired."
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Simpson: I hugged and kissed my Sandy. Then we called, emailed, Facebooked the world. But, most of all, we praised the Lord.
Q: What other authors are you friends with? How do they help you become a better writer?
Simpson: Since my life has only been in the "book" world a year I know a few authors, some who have assisted me in promotion. Also, I have surveyed a very few "memoirs" which has strengthened my own natural way of "showing" my stories.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Simpson: My favorite authors are Mark Twain and James Jones, the author of “From Here to Eternity,” and Western writers Zane Grey and Louis L'Amour.
Q: How do you think concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Simpson: Obviously fewer actual physical books will be printed and a loss of the magic of holding it in your own hands, passing it on as a part of your history, and there will be a lot of empty shelves!
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Simpson: Facebook, book signings, personal contact with others, book clubs, email and business cards!
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Simpson: Current projects include writing a story monthly in For Women Only magazine, arranging library events in several cities, setting up book signings and finishing book two of "... True Life Adventures of a Little Trailer Boy."
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Simpson: My advice to a forthcoming author would be get your writing from within yourself, putting real-life emotion in it, and always "show" your story, do not "tell" it, describing it briskly.
• Simpson’s “No Excuses” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Also, you can check it out at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
The library is currently open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. Curbside service remains available during those hours. Come visit us to read local!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
