Local author Lorelai Watson has attended multiple Author Fests at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Watson writes romance. She is also a wife and mother. Read on to learn more about Watson, her writing process, current projects and tips for new authors.
Statement: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Watson: It sounds cliché, but my favorite way to gain inspiration is through traveling. Whether it’s an afternoon drive or a long trip, being out of my element always fires up my imagination.
I don’t have a favorite place to write, because I’ll write anywhere, but we just finished construction on our new home and I finally have my own office. I’m excited to make it my new favorite place to write.
My first book took 14 years to write. Not literally, I guess, because it was revised a million different times with a million different endings and middles, but the overall story was always there in my mind. I started the very first draft as a sophomore in high school and even turned it in for a grade in a fiction writing unit we did in American literature.
During college, I didn’t get to write as much as I would have liked as I focused on getting through school, working two part-time jobs and getting married. As we all know, life happens and sometimes we push our dreams to the side. One beautiful afternoon, I had a long break between classes (fun fact: this was at Dalton State College during my senior year) and I decided I was finally going to stop thinking about finishing my novel and actually do it. I started the very first, brand new page right that moment.
It still took another six years (again, dreams on pause to live other dreams — teaching, having two beautiful children) to finish a draft I was finally proud of. “Ain’t Nothin’ but the Devil” was published in 2019, and while writing its sequel, “The Devil’s Storm,” I finally developed a system for plotting and planning my novels that worked for me. “The Devil’s Storm” took about nine months to write as opposed to six years, and my newest novel, “Deadlocked,” took only six months. So, aspiring writers, I promise, it does get easier to develop the endurance to finish a work. You can do it as long as you keep pushing toward the end.
Even though I write contemporary romance, I put a ton of research into my books because details matter so much. Researching things for the Atwoods (my main characters from “Ain’t Nothin’ but the Devil” and “The Devil’s Storm”) has always been a fun pastime because they’re ridiculously wealthy. My Facebook feed keeps advertising Harry Winston and Range Rover products because I’ve searched luxury jewelry and cars enough to trick their algorithms into thinking that I, too, am rolling in the proverbial dough. For “Deadlocked” I had to research all the locations I used throughout Rowan and Grayson’s road trip. I prefer to use real locations in my novels because people identify with places. Where we live and travel have such an impact on who we are.
Question: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Watson: Fun story, I didn’t want anyone to know I was publishing. My husband and best friend were the only people I told. I didn’t even want to share this part of my life with my family. What would my parents think of their quiet, shy daughter publishing a romance novel?
And then there was the fact that I’m an elementary teacher, and I had written a book with some very difficult content. I had no idea if publication could affect my professional life. My big-mouthed husband told my mom, who was surprisingly ecstatic. Once you get mom approval, it’s all downhill from there, but we still kept the news between family.
My release day coincided with my sister’s gender reveal party, so family members brought their books to the party to be signed. My mother “accidentally” (this is debatable) posted a picture of me signing a book with the gender reveal pictures on Facebook, and before she could take it down, a few coworkers had already seen the book, put everything together, and figured out I was officially a published author. What I dreaded turned out to be a blessing! Everyone in my family, my coworkers and my principals have all been so incredibly supportive, and I finally feel like I can share the whole me with them.
Q: What other authors are you friends with, how do they help you become a better writer?
Watson: I have met plenty of incredible people throughout my writing journey both locally and online. I admire their dedication, their savviness and their constant, consistent work ethic. My best friend and I first bonded in the sixth grade over a mutual love of reading and writing. My critique group, a part of Calhoun Area Writers, have become my close friends I can go to with any writing issue. I’ve had the pleasure of talking with indie authors and readers from all over the globe and hope to meet them in person one day.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Watson: Jodi Picoult, Silvia Moreno Garcia, Anne Rice, Stephen King, Nora Roberts and Jane Austen. I know, that’s a very weird combination but I love their writing styles and storytelling so much.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Watson: I am making a huge transition in my writing life. After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to write a Christian speculative series under my real name, Kayla Walker. The first book is titled “Between Two Veils.” Like all my novels, it’s set right here in Georgia, in 1890s Savannah during the last big yellow fever epidemic. The main character, Arly, is named after my great-great-grandmother Arlevia. While there are still pieces of the plot I am nailing down, the novel will deal with life, death, the limbo of living through an epidemic and the age-old question of what we experience when we die. and because it’s hopeless romantic me, there will always be a love story somewhere in there.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Watson: 1.) Be like Nike and just do it. Write the story you’re afraid of writing. Yes, it matters. Yes, someone will like it. No, you don’t have to share it if you’re not ready, and that may be never. Either way, if there’s a story tugging at your heart and mind that just will not leave you alone it is worth putting on paper.
2.) If you’re willing to share your work, great. Start small. Join a local critique group. Take a creative writing class at a local college. I know, in-person critique is scary. I think part of my stomach is still on the floor of a Georgia Highlands College classroom where my creative writing instructor told us we’d have to read our work aloud in class and other students would discuss it in front of everyone. I nearly dropped that class immediately, but I cannot tell you how glad I am that I did not. It was so incredibly helpful in my early writing years.
If you’re still unsure of in-person critique, try Facebook and Discord groups for beta readers. Building a rapport with a small group and sharing your work with them first can be so incredibly valuable for honing your skills, learning new things and thickening your skin as a writer. Which leads me to number three.
3.) Develop a thick skin quickly. I am not a type-A person, and honestly, most of the writers I’ve met aren’t either. We tend to fuss over the small details and want every word and phrase to be utter literary perfection. No matter what you do, no matter how hard you work, though, your work is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. and that’s OK. Take criticism with grace, use the criticism that’s valuable to make yourself better, and forget the rest.
4.) You’ve got this. Your story is worthy, needed and deserves a place in the world.
You can find Watson's books in our local author section.
