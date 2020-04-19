We reached out to Richard Fierce, author of the "Dragon Riders of Osnen" series, for our Local Author Spotlight. He was excited to share his insights with us on his inspirations and advice for aspiring authors.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Fierce: When I get an idea for a story, I usually write down a few notes and think about the idea for a few days until an opening scene or character forms in my mind, then I create a basic chapter by chapter outline and work from that.
I have an office at my house, but I typically write at the kitchen table. I actually write better when there are things going on around me (distractions) because it forces me to focus more. My goal is to complete a chapter each day, which usually equates to 1,500 words. Sometimes I do that in an hour, and sometimes it takes four. It just depends on how well the scene I'm writing is fleshed out.
As long as I'm writing each day, I can write a novella every 12-15 days.
Q: Do you believe in writer's block?
Fierce: No, I do not believe in writer's block. If I am stuck, there's something wrong with the plot and it needs to be corrected. Once I find the issue and fix it, the words keep flowing.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Fierce: I worked in retail at the time and I shared the news with everyone I worked with. I started when self-publishing was still new and really didn't know what I was doing with regards to marketing, so I was excited about my first book being in print, but I didn't know what to do with it.
Q: What other authors are you friends with, how do they help you become a better writer?
Fierce: I've been attending conventions for a few years and I have become friends with many authors. Some that come to mind are pdmac (Doug McKittrick), David Jones, Bobby Nash, Kyle Hannah, Jeremy Hicks, Trevor H Cooley and many more. There's a few that I bounce ideas off and we read each other's books prior to publication for feedback. I think the biggest way to become a better writer is to write as often as possible. It's the same with many things that take talent -- the more you do it, the better you get.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Fierce: Oh, wow. My all-time favorite authors are R.A. Salvatore, Margaret Weis, Tracy Hickman and Victor Gischler. For self-published writers, I'd invite Daniel Arenson, Sarah K.L. Wilson and Justin DePaoli. I think they are all masters of the craft and write extremely engaging stories.
Q: How do you think concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Fierce: I think ebooks have revolutionized not only the reading experience in general by making books more accessible to people all over the world, but I think it has changed the publishing scene as well by enabling authors to publish without any barriers and share their stories that would have potentially otherwise never seen the light of day. I think we will still see more changes down the road with how readers will be able to enjoy the books published digitally.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Fierce: Facebook ads have been extremely helpful for me recently. The challenge with marketing is how to make your book stand out from all the others. Ads and paid promotions get the book in front of eyes that don't know it's out there, but having genre-specific covers and engaging book descriptions are what really catch readers and make them buy. I also have an author page on Facebook where I ask questions as opposed to pushing my books. I want to get to know my readers and also show them that I'm not just trying to push my books on them.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Fierce: I'm currently writing the last few chapters for "Wings of Terror," the final book in my "Dragon Riders" series. I've got a few ideas for new stories, but I also need to finish up a series that has been sitting idle for a little while. My goal for 2020 was to publish a book a month. So far, I'm on track.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Fierce: Don't quit, especially if you are self-publishing. It's lots and lots of hard work, but it's so fulfilling to share my stories with people and to hear how they enjoyed them. I've been publishing for over 10 years and it's just now starting to pay off financially. Your mileage may vary, but know that writing is a long game and takes time. The more books you have out there, the more likely someone is to find you and become a super fan and buy them all.
We want to express our gratitude to Richard for taking time out of his day to share with us. Readers like you can support and encourage our local authors by writing to them and letting them know that you enjoyed their books. Mentioning your favorite scenes or characters will score you bonus cool points, too!
Thanks again, Richard, for sharing with us. You can purchase his books on the website www.richardfierce.com or at Amazon, Kobo, Google Play and Barnes and Noble.
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.