Many of us make an effort to support our community by buying local produce, shopping and dining at local businesses, giving to local organizations and cheering for our local sports teams. But have you ever thought about reading local?
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has more than 150 books by local and regional authors available for you to check out. These talented writers cover a wide range of genres — true crime, fantasy, poetry, regional history and more. Whatever you enjoy reading, here is a challenge for you: Make the next book you read one by a local author.
Our featured author this month, Rusty Carrick, has a book in our juvenile fiction section, so even young readers can read local. You can learn more about Carrick below.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Carrick: I spend a lot of time in my own head, pondering stories, characters, settings or themes. If I’m in line at a drive-thru with time to kill, I conjure up oddball ideas and see if they play out. If those ideas are still around in a day or so I assume they’re worth exploring and begin to write things down in a notebook, but sometimes on scrap paper or type them out on my phone. A week or so later I might sit down to a keyboard and begin a draft.
My current work is an allegorical fable featuring forest animals, and I’ve done tons of research about opossums, raccoons, chipmunks, trees and such. For “The Juggling Job,” I didn’t do much research, since it is a fantasy story.
I write when I can. When I’m lucky I have three or so two-hour long writing sessions per week. When I’m editing, though, I pore over a manuscript at least an hour a day for as many days as it takes.
Every book is different. It took me three years to finish “The Juggling Job,” but I also completed a novel for NaNoWriMo (a nonprofit organization that helps "people find their voices"), writing the whole month of November, in 30 days.
Q: What is your writing kryptonite?
Carrick: Life. Kids. Chores. I would sit at a desk writing for a year if I could. However, I’m a big fan of balance, and a little intellectual writing is a good break from life, and vice versa.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Carrick: Great question. I don’t think I did.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Carrick: Mark Twain, Kurt Vonnegut, Donald Harington. I’m a big fan of humor and these authors are the best at social satire.
Q: How do you think concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Carrick: I think ebooks have provided more access to readers which is a good thing. The world of publishing is in such a constant state of flux that it is hard for an author to try to “game” the system. So, at this phase of my writing career I’m happy with self-publishing.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Carrick: So, I’m working on an allegorical fable titled “Denizens of the Creek.” It is a departure from my middle-grade book “The Juggling Job.” This new one is for mature readers — more in the vein of "Animal Farm." It’s a love story between an opossum and a raccoon, sort of a furry version of "Romeo and Juliet." My primary theme is to address the human tendency to divide into groups and the power struggles that result from that.
I’m in the draft phase and super excited by it. I’m picturing an illustrated novel and hoping to find an artist who is good at drawing opossums — raccoons are easy.
I’m also putting together a collection of my poetry and short stories. One of the great things about the proliferation of electronic publishing is that I can create this book on my own even though there will be little or no commercial value to it, just something to share with friends and fellow writers.
• Carrick’s “The Juggling Job” and works by many other regional authors are available for you to check out at the library. We are currently open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours. Come visit us to read local!
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
