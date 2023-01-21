Local author Sherry Patterson is a retired teacher of English, English as a second language and creative writing.
Besides writing, Patterson enjoys music. She plays piano and the mountain dulcimer. I had the pleasure of listening to her play in December and it was wonderful. Read on to learn more about Patterson, her writing process and tips for new authors.
Question: Can you tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Patterson: For my first book “Under the Ginkgo Tree,” which was historical fiction based on my mother’s family during World War II, I was fortunate to be guided by the letters, journals, pictures and other artifacts my mother saved. The brainstorming process consisted of reading these sources along with research on the internet and from historical books and making up stories and dialogue to accompany the actual facts.
My favorite spot to write is my “office” which consists of an old roll-top desk that belonged to my father-in-law. I write at least two hours a day in the early morning. I am more creative then. “Ginkgo Tree” took about three years from brainstorming to editing and publishing.
Q: What is your inspiration for writing?
Patterson: My inspiration is history and imagining what real people might have said and felt during the time I am writing about. For “Ginkgo Tree” I recalled the actions, language and incidents I remembered or was told about my grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Patterson: Yes, it is real. Writing is like crossing the ocean alone in a bathtub. And, sometimes, if you get lucky, a boat appears on the horizon or a whale emerges. And maybe you get a big or little idea and get back to the keyboard.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Patterson: The day my book arrived in the mail I felt as if I had given birth to another child! I hugged it and danced around my kitchen.
Q: What other authors are you friends with? How do they help you become a better writer?
Patterson: Dalton had a writer’s group before the (COVID-19) pandemic, and we bounced ideas around and critiqued each other’s pieces. I would like to get another group going.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Patterson: Flannery O’Connor, Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, Clyde Edgerton and Kristin Hannah.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Patterson: Books are now immediately and easily accessible. I hate to think about this, but in the future there may be no hard copies.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Patterson: For “Ginkgo,” I put small bits on Facebook prior to publishing through Amazon. I spoke to book clubs and had a book signing in Dalton. In my hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, the newspaper featured a review, and citizens got interested in the local connection and ordered signed copies from me. About a year after publishing, I utilized a program Amazon has in which you offer downloads of your book free for a few days. Several hundred readers took advantage. No money in that, of course, but I just wanted people to read my book.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Patterson: I write articles for Dalton Living Magazine. During the pandemic, I kept a journal. I have an idea for a book around that. I am currently working on another historical fiction based on four lifelong friends, mainly in the 1970s. There is a mystery involved.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Patterson: Read, read, read a variety of other authors. Listen to conversations around you and jot down bits that might make their way into a story. Write for practice on a variety of topics and keep a journal. Go to writing workshops. There is a good one in Atlanta in March. Have a group of friends who read your writing to help edit and catch inconsistencies.
• You can find Patterson’s “Under the Ginkgo Tree” in the local author section at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Her book is also available to buy on Amazon.
