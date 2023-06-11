Coming off of Asian American Heritage Month in May, I wanted to review Maurene Goo’s Young Adults title “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.” This book is perfect for teens (and adults) who love a good comedy of errors and of course K-drama (Korean drama).
Desi Lee is a girl with a plan and some serious ambition. In fact, as student body president, varsity soccer star and future Stanford alum, her high school career is going exactly to plan, all except for one thing: snagging a boyfriend. Bright, articulate Desi turns into a gibbering fool when talking to the opposite sex, and this last goal before graduation seems virtually impossible to complete.
One evening, while watching Korean dramas with her father, it dawns on her: Why not make a step-by-step plan to get a boyfriend? It has worked in every other area of her life. Desi begins an intense study of the intricate relationships contained in her father’s favorite shows. Soon the book chapters change to steps such as “Find Out the Guy’s Big Secret, Preferably Through Excruciatingly Repetitive Flashbacks” and “Reveal Your Vulnerabilities in a Heartbreaking Manner.”
Author Ellen Oh calls this book “charming and awkward and hysterically funny.” Between the love triangles, the boat rescue, the staged car crash and the brooding artist Desi sets her sights on, I would have to agree.
Check out “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” and many other titles by Maurene Goo with your PINES library card.
