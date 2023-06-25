Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.