Don’t miss out! There are more fun, free programs and events planned for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library and Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library, branches of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
So far this summer we have brought you performers with animals, science and stories. Next month we will have magic, more stories and music. Besides all of the big performers, each branch has additional fun, free programs. Here are some of the programs coming up for each branch.
Calhoun-Gordon County Public LibraryWednesday, July 5, at 10:30 a.m.: Toddler Music and Movement (infants to fifth grade).
Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon: Calhoun Modeler’s Club (all ages).
Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m.: Adult Chair Yoga (18-plus).
Chatsworth-Murray County Public LibraryFriday, July 7, from 3 to 5 p.m.: Checkers and Chess (19-plus).
Wednesday, July 12, from 2 to 4 p.m.: Building Block Time! (prekindergarten to fifth grade).
Tuesday, July 18, from 5 to 6 p.m.: Teen Book Club (sixth to 12th grade).
Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library
Thursday, July 6, at 4:30 p.m.: Learn @ the Library: Cricut Custom Mug (19-plus).
Monday, July 10, from 4 to 5 p.m.: Library Lab: Cartesian Diver (prekindergarten through fifth grade).
Tuesday, July 11, at 4:30 p.m. TnT Game On: Paint Relay (sixth-12th grade).
It is still possible to sign up for a reading challenge. Our reading challenges run through July 14. We have a challenge for each age group. I challenge kids, teens and adults to sign up, read and complete a reading challenge. All who complete will get their name in the grand prize drawing for prizes like $100, $50 and $25 gift cards and more.
Signing up for summer reading is easy. You can download the free Beanstack Tracker app to a smart device or visit ngrl.beanstack.org to create a Beanstack account and join the challenge. If you created a Beanstack account in the past simply log in to your existing account. If digital is not the way for you then visit your local branch to register in person and get a paper log.
For more information about summer reading visit our website https://ngrl.org/srp2023 or look for your branch on Facebook: @CalhounGordonCountyLibrary, @MurrayCountyLibrary or @DaltonWhitfieldLibrary. We can’t wait to see you!
