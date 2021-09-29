The Bookshelf: New staff on board at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library

Greetings, readers!
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library has added three staff members. Each brings considerable talents and expertise to his/her position, and we are delighted to welcome them. All three have hit the ground running, and their contributions are already being recognized by staff and patrons alike.
Kaytlyn Bohannon (Young Adults coordinator) is a Calhoun native, though she spent three years living in Coventry, England. She has a strong passion for music, and she has worked professionally as a music educator at Ashworth Middle School and Dug Gap Elementary. She also provides private music lessons, and she sang in the Peacock Alley Jazz Group.
In her spare time, Kaytlyn enjoys reading -- especially classics and Harry Potter! She is excited to bring her life experiences and musical background to the teens and tweens at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
Jennifer Summey (English to Speakers of Other Languages coordinator and Spanish liaison) has a professional background that includes teaching ESOL and Spanish classes at the secondary and post-secondary levels. She holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish and a master's degree in Hispanic studies from Auburn University, and she has a doctorate in romance languages and literature from the University of Georgia.
She was born in El Salvador and lived in Peru, Spain and Brazil before moving to the United States. Her interests include reading, research, traveling and exploring new trails in the North Georgia area. Her son, Steven, lives in Athens, and her daughter, Andrea, lives in Dunwoody.
Michael Edwards (library assistant) is also a Calhoun native. After spending 14 years in the flooring industry, he is thrilled to work at his hometown library. Michael and his wife Katie stay busy raising their 7-month-old son, Oliver, and they operate a crafting business called Starry Canyon Creations. He looks forward to seeing you at the library.
Drop in and meet these stellar additions to our library weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. And be on the lookout for news on the resumption of ESOL and citizenship classes as well as in-person Young Adults programs at https://www.facebook.com/CalhounGordonCountyLibrary.
And please call or text the library at (762) 219-9064 for assistance. We look forward to serving you soon!
Brian Latour is the branch services coordinator for the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
