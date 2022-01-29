The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is starting off the new year with a few changes. We are adding some new programs, pausing a program, and reinstating some hours. So many new things are happening! Please continue to read to get all the information.
The library will no longer close from noon to 2 p.m. each day. This change starts on Monday. It allows you more time to access resources inside the library. Staffing levels and COVID-19 cleaning requirements are still a concern, however, we will try our best to maintain these increased hours of service.
We are temporarily pausing in-person birth to 5-years-old programming until March 1. This pause will only affect Move and Groove; all other programs will continue. We welcome parents to bring their children of all ages in to check out books, movies and video games.
Last but certainly not least, we have some new programs for you. Do you love books? Are you often looking for people to discuss the things you read with? Lots of us love to read, but it can be hard to find someone to discuss and process the often emotional feelings we've had over a work of literature.
Here at the Dalton library we're starting two book groups, one for the fun and complex world of "urban fantasy," that is, the modern world as we know it but where magic is real, and creatures from myth and lore exist. This group is open-ended at the moment, but we have on tap a number of great bestselling authors who are willing to join us in Zoom meetings over time, such as Kim Harrison, famous for her Hollows series, and Richard Chizmar, co-author of many books with Stephen King and of his own new best-seller "Chasing the Boogeyman" on our New Release shelves now. By the way, if you're a fan of true crime, fiction and things just a tad bit spooky, you're going to want to read this, it's truly one of the most original new works in a very long time
Our other club, the Dalton Literary Roundtable, is more of a mainstream dive into, well, just books. Old, new, classics, fiction, nonfiction, we're going to try to cover it all.
Our first group meet read "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" by Rebecca Skloot, which made for a great discussion last Wednesday, and our next read is "The True Story of Hansel & Gretel," a twist on an old tale in a book about the Holocaust. In this group, as we build up we will pick our future books together, and who knows, maybe we can get a few surprises along the way!
So for either or both, please join us in these new reading adventures as we make some new friends and discover new worlds. Meeting schedules will be on our calendar and on our social media pages. Look forward to meeting you!
The library is now open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
If you are interested in attending any of our programs check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We can’t wait to see you!
Bonnie Scherr is the adult coordinator and Brandy Wyatt is the administrator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
