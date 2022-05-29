Are you looking for something fun, free and a little educational to do this summer? You can find lots of free things to do at all of the libraries in the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System: the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Performers that will be making an appearance this summer at each branch and at some of the schools are:
• Storyteller Natalie Jones will educate, entertain and inspire you with stories of all kinds (June 6 at 11 a.m. at the GEM Theatre in Calhoun; June 7 at 3 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library; June 9 at noon at Valley Point Elementary and 4 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library).
• Award-winning author Diane Z. Shore brings the laughs and love of reading. She gets you involved in the stories (June 13 at 11 a.m. at the GEM Theatre; June 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Eastside Elementary and 3 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library; June 16 at noon at Antioch Elementary and 4 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library).
• Ben Roy’s Science Zone is a fun showcase of exciting science demos for all ages (June 21 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and 3 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library; June 23 at noon at Tunnel Hill Elementary; June 24 at 11 a.m. at the Plainville Recreation Department).
• Illustrator and author Adam Sanford will give you some pretty awesome drawing tips. You will be drawing like a pro in no time (June 27 at 11 a.m. at the GEM Theatre; June 28 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and 3 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library).
• Ventriloquist and comedian Gene Cordova will make you laugh out loud with his show “Puppets and Laughter on the High Seas” (July 5 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and 3 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library; June 8 at 11 a.m. at the Plainville Recreation Department).
• Animal Adventures always brings the wow with some amazing animals. Learn fascinating facts about the food, habitat and adaptations of marine animals (July 11 at 11 a.m. at the GEM Theatre; July 12 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and 3 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library).
Besides wonderful performers and special guests, there will also be other free activities such as crafts, gaming and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) programming. You can watch a family movie on June 3 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library. Or for adults who are into crafts, you can join the Knit and Crochet Club at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library on June 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. For those kids who enjoy science you might want to drop by the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library on June 13 at 4 p.m. for the Kids Library Laboratory: Sink or Float. Each branch has so many activities for all ages you can find something for everyone.
Last but not least, please sign up for our Summer Reading Challenge. Read, log your time and win prizes! You have three options for signing up:
• Option 1: Register online through Beanstack at ngrl.beanstack.org. If you already have a Beanstack account, there’s no need to create a new one. Simply log into your existing account to access the new challenge.
• Option 2: Go mobile. Download the free Beanstack Tracker app from the App Store or Google Play and search “Northwest Georgia Regional Library System” as your site.
• Option 3: Visit your local branch to register in person and get a paper log.
If you are interested in finding out more about our summer plans, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media. Each branch has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We will be posting summer reading information soon.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
