In the next few months you will find the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library saying and doing lots of things around oceans and seas. That is because this year’s summer reading theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” In light of that, I thought it would be great to share some fun ocean-themed picture books. These are great books for kids to read or to read as a family.
For fans of the song “Baby Shark,” we have “Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo.” This book is completely adapted from the song and illustrated by John John Bajet. If you don’t feel comfortable about singing aloud this can be a great way to enjoy the song with your little one. In fact, you can play the song as you read. Plus, there is a page at the end of the book that illustrates the Baby Shark Dance. You can teach your children the dance, and everyone can dance along as you read. So many wonderful ways to enjoy this book.
Continuing with the shark theme, another great picture book is “Shark Detective!” by Jessica Olien. This is a funny and sweet story about unexpected friends and dreams coming true. This book is geared toward kids ages 4 to 8, but it can be enjoyed by all. And if you like that one you might also like “The Blobfish Book” by Olien.
Now I have to share one of my all-time favorite books with you. Have you ever read “How I Became a Pirate” by Melinda Long? I have read this book many times during school visits or library programs. This book is all about how Jeremy Jacob, a soccer-playing little boy, became a pirate and helped bury some treasure. Great for kids ages 3 to 6. And there is even a sequel called “Pirates Don’t Change Diapers!”
All of these books can either be found on the shelves in the library or in our statewide PINES catalog to borrow. This summer you can find some awesome programs and amazing performers based around ocean themes.
If you are interested in finding out more about what we offer, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.