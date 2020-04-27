I celebrated a special anniversary last week. Monday marked four years of my working at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Coincidentally, last week was also National Library Week. The original 2020 theme for National Library Week was "Find Your Place at the Library," but as a result of the public health crisis, the American Library Association rearranged the phrase to give a new meaning: "Find the Library at Your Place." Our local library has undergone a similar transformation recently. We are focusing our efforts on bringing the library to you. And while I've learned quite a bit in my four years at the library, some of the most important lessons of my work life have come in the last few weeks. I'd like to share them with you.
As a natural extrovert with a love of the spotlight, I adore storytime. Put me in a room full of preschoolers and I feel like I'm playing Madison Square Garden. But when I hit "Go Live" on my phone to start my first virtual children's program, my hand was shaking. Facebook's countdown started: 3, 2, 1. "Hi everyone, Mrs. Lizzy here! How ... how are you, friends?" It just didn't feel right, sitting in my kitchen, talking to my reflection on a screen.
Then a small miracle happened. A comment popped up from one of my library regulars saying good morning. Then another child told me what she ate for breakfast. And another wanted me to know his dog was watching, too. The nervousness melted from my limbs, and I felt what I had been missing most since our building has been closed: the joy of working with kids and families. What a privilege it is to play a part in a child's life.
I have learned that our sense of community can take many forms. On Wednesday, I participated in Earth Day Online, a webinar hosted by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful and the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. Many local organizations contributed content in this daylong community celebration. You could learn how to start a butterfly garden, listen to a musical performance and tour a Turtle Assurance Colony all from your couch. It encourages me to see how resourceful, engaging and collaborative our community has been during a trying time, and this virtual event exemplified that spirit.
Most importantly, I've been reminded in these last few weeks that our library is not so much a building as a place of connection -- connecting you to community, reading and resources. To enjoy our virtual programs and content for all ages, please follow us on Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary). If you do not have a library card and would like to access our digital resources such as eBooks, please follow the process below to get a digital PINES library card from the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
Visit https://gapines.org/eg/opac/register, select one of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System branches (for residents of the City of Dalton or Whitfield County, select "Dalton-Whitfield Library" under "Northwest Georgia Regional Library") and fill out your information.
Once you've submitted the request, a staff member will check our system and give you a call to either work through issues (fines, expirations, duplicate cards, etc.) or to give you your library card number. It's important to include a working phone number since our staff will be calling to contact you, and please be aware this process will probably take one to two business days following your request. Your digital card will allow you to access our online resources including GALILEO, and to check out eBooks, digital audiobooks and more using rbdigital, Overdrive and eRead Kids. When the library reopens to the public, digital patrons are invited to come into the library with your photo ID to complete the process and obtain a physical card, which will allow you to check out physical materials.
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey is the youth services manager at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
