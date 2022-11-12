How does one read a book that contains four narratives that all take place at once?
Let me explain what I mean. “S.” is a work created by J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst. It contains a novel called “Ship of Theseus” by fictional author V.M. Straka. Straka died before “Ship of Theseus” was published, so his editor F.X. Caldeira contributed annotations and footnotes that dot almost every page.
At the same time, Jennifer and Eric, a college senior and a disgraced grad student, are keeping up a running conversation in the margins of “Ship of Theseus.” So when you sit down to read “S.” you’re reading:
1. The novel “Ship of Theseus.”
2. The footnotes by Caldeira that set out to reveal Straka’s real identity.
3. The handwritten notes in the margins by the young scholars who believe “Ship of Theseus” is actually a code that Straka was using to tell his own story. Along the way, Eric and Jen also share personal information in their dialogue-in-the-margins as they get to know each other, and we the readers get a glimpse of a possible romance starting.
4. The physical letters, obituaries, maps and newspaper clippings that are stuffed among the pages of the book.
Still confused? I chose to read everything on each page as I proceeded through. I read the text of the novel, the writing in the margins, the footnotes and the inserts page by page. It makes for a long read because you’re essentially reading four stories at once, but each story complements the others and they ultimately all dovetail at the end to create the experience that is “S.”
Abrams stated, “It’s intended to be a celebration of the analog, of the physical object. In this moment of emails, and texting, and everything moving into the cloud, in an intangible way, it’s intentionally tangible. We wanted to include things you can actually hold in your hand: postcards, Xeroxes, legal-pad pages, pages from the school newspaper, a map on a napkin.”
“S.” the book has been intentionally discolored and worn to replicate a library book that has passed through many hands over the years. Jennifer and Eric hide their copy of “Ship of Theseus” in the stacks of the university library with their running notes to each other.
Fans of the television show “Lost” or the book “House of Leaves” by Mark Z. Danielewski should be thrilled by this work as it also contains puzzles and ciphers. I loved reading it. I thoroughly enjoyed the interactive, immersive quality of the experience. It is a book to ponder, to skim back through, reread portions of, all in an attempt to see the bigger picture.
I don’t think the ultimate “answer” to the enigma of “S.” can be put into words; meaning it is a mystery without a solution and without an end. But that is OK, because in this case the fun of the whole experience is in the journey, not the destination.
You can get your hands on a physical copy of “S.” with your PINES library card.
