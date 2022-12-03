Let me introduce you to one of Chatsworth’s youngest library frequenters: Annora Earnest. I got to meet Annora and her family during my first week on the job. A few days later I received a welcome note from Annora wishing me well in my new position. It was of course handwritten and was a meaningful token for someone new to the community. That’s the kind of folks Annora and her family are and we are very pleased they allowed us to shine the spotlight on Annora today.
Request: Tell us a little about yourself.
Annora: My name is Annora. I am 7 years old and in the second grade. I really like dragons, reading and crafting. I have a 3-year-old brother who also likes books.
Q: How do you use the library?
Annora: I use the library to read old and new books. My family comes to the library every week. I like to browse the shelves for chapter books and science books. My mom puts books on hold from other libraries and I get so excited to see the books that come in from all over the state. We also use the Libby app to listen to audio books. We are listening to “Farmer Boy” by Laura Ingalls Wilder right now.
My brother and I also enjoy the coloring pages at the library. Ms. Victoria puts out fun crafts, too. Oh, and we like to find the bookworm each month and get a prize.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Annora: Because of all the books. Books can tell you amazing facts you’ve never heard of. Books are also just super fun. Also, I like the librarians at the Chatsworth library. Mrs. Rhonda and Mrs. Tori are so nice. And now Kaitlin is there, too. Ms. Victoria keeps the children’s section neat and clean, so it’s easy to find books. Mr. Brian is the new manager and he’s very nice. Also, his corgi is super cute.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Annora: “Dragon’s Egg” by Sarah L. Thomson (and this book is at the Chatsworth library).
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Annora: “Dragon’s Egg” because it’s exciting and has lots of dragons in it. A little girl and boy have to deliver a dragon egg but there’s lots of peril and betrayal. You should read it.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Annora: 1. Mary Pope Osborne, to ask her if she got inspired by real kids and a real tree house. 2. Kate DiCamillo, to ask her all about the Mercy Watson books. 3. Mo Willems: I want to find out if he is silly in person. I also want to know if he likes elephants and pigs. I would like for him to give me a drawing lesson, also.
• If you or a child you know is curious about some of these authors and books that Annora loves, please visit the library during operating hours (weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or search the library’s collection at https://gapines.org.
Library card holders also have access to thousands of free downloadable ebooks, eaudiobooks and digital magazines at https://ngrl.org/downloads.
And please call (706) 695-4200 or text the library at (762) 219-2001 for more information and to have your questions answered. We look forward to serving you soon.
