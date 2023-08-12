Benny Huggins is one of the patrons I’ve most enjoyed getting to know since I arrived in Chatsworth. He and his wife JoAnn put me at ease when speaking with them. Benny Huggins has patronized some of our technology classes at the library and he was an inaugural member of our young library book club (aka The Page Turners). I’ll now share a conversation we recently had.
Request: Tell us a little about yourself.
Huggins: Retired and loving it. Prior to retiring, I was self-employed at Benny Huggins Bookkeeping and Income Tax Service. I am a graduate of Murray County High School and I served in the United States Air Force. I’m also a graduate of West Georgia College. I’m married to my high school sweetheart and we have three great-grandchildren and six wonderful grandchildren.
Q: How do you use the library?
Huggins: To check out books and attend informative meetings held in the library, and participate in the monthly book club.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Huggins: Since I am attempting to read more, it is convenient to stop by the library and check out a book or use the PINES transit service to order a title and have it sent to our local library for free. They have rooms that can be utilized for small group meetings and the staff are so friendly and helpful. I am enjoying the monthly book club that was recently started.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time? If not a book, then a movie or TV show.
Huggins: Favorite movie is “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Huggins: “The Trial” by Robert Whitlow (Whitlow is a best-selling author of legal novels and a practicing attorney in Charlotte, North Carolina).
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Huggins: Mark Millican, Robert Whitlow and Mark Twain.
• Books by all of the authors Huggins mentions (as well as “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) are available at the library to check out with a PINES library card. If you would like to join our book club, please call the library at (706) 695-4200 or find us on Facebook (@murraycountylibrary) for more information. We meet on the third Thursday of the month at the library at 6 p.m.
