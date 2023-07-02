Each month we have the pleasure of introducing you to a community member who uses the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System. This month I would like to introduce you to H. Dayle Holtzclaw.

Request: Tell us a little about yourself.

Holtzclaw: I attended Valley Point School and am a Berea College (Kentucky) alumnus. I live in Gordon County. I love genetics and genetic genealogy. I am a proud Melungeon descendant. In my spare time I raise chickens and attend the Church of God of Prophecy in Chatsworth.

Q: How do you use the library?

Holtzclaw: I use the free library edition of ancestry.com. I use the study rooms and attend the adult classes, especially tai chi.

Q: Why is the library important to you?

Holtzclaw: Marcus Tullius Cicero said, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.”

Q: What is your favorite book of all time?

Holtzclaw: My favorite book of all time is the Holy Bible. It is inspired and all ties together perfectly.

Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?

Holtzclaw: The last book I recommended was a children’s book called “D.J.’s Worst Enemy.” It was written by Georgia author Robert Burch.

Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?

Holtzclaw: I would invite Walt Whitman, Maya Angelou and Judy Blume.

• Find out how you can access the library edition of ancestry.com or learn more about tai chi and other adult classes by calling the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library at (706) 624-1456 or visiting our Facebook page.

We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are interested in finding out more about what the library offers check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@CalhounGordonCountyLibrary on Facebook, @Calhoungalib on Instagram) for more program details. You can also call (706) 624-1456 or just drop by.

Kaytlyn Bohannon is the Young Adult coordinator for the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.

 

