Julie Sane has been utilizing her PINES library card for almost 15 years. Our staff members get to talk about books and library programs with her and her family every week. I’ll now hand the mic to Julie so she can share about her library experiences through the years.
Request: Tell us a little about yourself.
Sane: I love to read. My family is in our eleventh year of home education. I recently started seasonal work with Huggins Tax Service. I love helping/volunteering with the local community and I have served on the Murray Arts Council board for nearly 10 years. I was a youth leader with Modern Woodmen for approximately five years. We completed many service projects, including donating books and trees to the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Q: How do you use the library?
Sane: My kids have grown up in the library. We use (have used) the library in many ways. We’ve held meetings there, joined the summer reading challenge, we rent and request books, and we use Libby for audiobooks. We’ve also checked out many CDs and DVD movies.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Sane: The library has been an integral part of our homeschool and personal journey.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Sane: It’s actually a series, “The Century Trilogy” by Ken Follett. The books are so enlightening, and they commence with “Fall of Giants.” The first book covers notable events such as World War I, the Russian Revolution and the struggle for women’s suffrage. The sequel “Winter of the World” takes place during World War II, while the final book, “Edge of Eternity,” is set during the Cold War.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Sane: “The Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Sane: Kristin Hannah, Lisa Wingate and Chanel Cleeton.
• Books by all of the authors that Sane mentions are available at the library to check out with a PINES library card.
And if you are a homeschool parent or know one the library now offers homeschool hangout time twice a month when local families can socialize, play games, read and make crafts. Please call the library at (706) 695-4200 or find us on Facebook (@murraycountylibrary) for more information.
And all library card holders have access to thousands of free downloadable ebooks, eaudiobooks and digital magazines at https://ngrl.org/downloads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.