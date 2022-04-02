Today I’d like to introduce one of our newest, coolest library card holders. She is both an animal enthusiast and a dedicated reader. She is a frequent attendee at library programs and makes use of PINES to get all of her favorite “High School Musical” books. She was very keen to participate in this interview, so without further ado I give you Veronica!
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Veronica Rose-Marie Whiles: I like music, animals, pizza, tacos and spaghetti. I play spies and I play with toys. I have three cats. I have a little brother named Hunter. At my dad’s house we have two dogs, one bunny, one bird, two snakes, one spider and two scorpions. I swim on a team and I live in Calhoun with my mom. I’m homeschooled and my favorite color is blue.
Q: How do you use the library?
Whiles: We use the library from home by using PINES to renew books that are almost expired and we can order books from other libraries.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Whiles: I used to go there when I was little and made a lot of memories. I still like to make new memories at the library. It’s a very amazing place to be. I look through books and I can also do fun activities there. I get to hang out with some of my friends and we get to do a lot of cool things because of Kaytlyn. Kaytlyn is the young adult coordinator at the library (Chatsworth-Gordon County Public Library).
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Whiles: My favorite book of all time is “Wonder,” and my second favorite book is “Auggie & Me.” Both are by R.J. Palacio. I like the adventures the books hold. I like how the characters are all different. In “Wonder” my favorite character is Auggie because he’s different from an average kid. When he gets bullied he pushes through it.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Whiles: I recommended “Wonder” to Alysha, my friend Bailey and Isabella. They are three of my best friends in the world.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Whiles: There are actually four authors that I would invite over to eat with and talk to and they are Patricia Polacco, Norris and Ross McWhirter, and Rita Williams-Garcia. Patricia Polacco writes about herself and her life. I like her because her stories are interesting. It is really cool to know what she went through. Norris and Ross McWhirter are the creators of the Guinness Book of World Records. In these books you get a lot of cool, interesting facts about other people. Rita Williams-Garcia wrote the books “One Crazy Summer,” “P.S. Be Eleven” and “Gone Crazy in Alabama.” I like that trilogy because of the characters. I learned about the civil rights movement and what it was like to be a black person in the 1960s. Fern is my favorite character. She is the littlest of the sisters. She is so funny and cute.
• If you are curious about some of these authors and books that Veronica loves please visit the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library during operating hours (weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or search the library’s collection at https://gapines.org.
Library card holders also have access to thousands of free downloadable ebooks, eaudiobooks and digital magazines at https://ngrl.org/downloads. And please call or text the library at (762) 219-9064 for more information and to have your questions answered. We look forward to serving you soon!
