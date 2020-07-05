While there are many fun parts of working in the children’s department of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, the most rewarding aspect for me is getting to know families in our community.
Hearing about the latest milestone that a baby has reached or finding out that a fourth-grader who used to dread reading has a new favorite book series ... those moments are very special.
Today, I would like to shine a spotlight on a family who has helped me to maintain that feeling of community even (and especially) during our time connecting with patrons online. The Garcias are usually the first ones to say “Hello!” or “We’re ready for a story!” in the comments at our virtual family storytime and bilingual storytime each week.
Alexander is a wonderful listener and role model for his younger brother, Christopher. I also want to celebrate that Alexander had a big birthday last week — he turned 5 years old! Happy birthday to you, Alex. We love that the Garcias make reading and the library part of their family’s life and hope you enjoy hearing more from them below.
Question: How do you use the library from home?
The Garcia family: At home we have been taking full advantage of the library’s Facebook page. We watch the songs and rhymes videos and storytime live with Mrs. Lizzy. We especially love bilingual storytime. They also have other videos including great DIY videos and stories for teens and adults.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Garcias: We would love to recommend “The Pout Pout Fish”/“El Pez Pucheros” to a friend because it is a super silly book and can be found in both English and Spanish.
Q: What is the first thing you want to do at the library when it reopens?
Garcias: Once the library reopens we are most looking forward to picking out a few new books to add to our siesta and bedtime rotations. We are also looking forward to the next movie night.
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
Garcias: For fun we love to play with our Legos and Mega Bloks. We love to create.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Garcias: The library is important to our family because reading is important for learning and development. The library of course provides an endless supply of books to feed our imagination. The library is also a place where our entire family feels welcome. Their activities are fun and all inclusive, providing activities for all ages, some even bilingual. They have done a wonderful job of creating a sense of normalcy for our family during these uncertain times, by having curbside pickup for books, as well as the Facebook videos we can watch and sing along with as if we were really there.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Garcias: Our favorite book of all time is “The Cat in the Hat.”
Q: If you could be friends with one character from a book, who would you pick?
Garcias: If we could be friends with one book character it would be Waldo from “Where's Waldo?” because he goes to the coolest places, and we want to know why he is always hiding.
We appreciate the Garcias and hope you discovered some new ways to use the library right now. They definitely got me wondering more about the mystery of Waldo and wishing someone would write his origin story!
For updates from the library and to take part in our virtual programs, please connect with us on Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary), Instagram and Twitter (both @DaltonGALibrary). You can also learn more about things like our summer reading challenge for all ages on our website, https://ngrl.org.
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
