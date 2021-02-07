This month’s Patron Spotlight is Brandon Arredondo, one of the library’s young supporters. Brandon has attended library functions and events since he was little. We asked him some questions to get to know him better. Here’s what he shared with us.
Question: How do you use the library from home?
Brandon: My sister works there and helps me find the books that I want.
Q: What is the first thing you want to do at the library when it reopens?
Brandon: I liked going to the library to do my homework because it is quiet and peaceful.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Brandon: I get to check out video games and try them out.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Brandon: “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Brandon: “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Brandon: Gary Paulsen, Alvin Schwartz and Margaret Peterson Haddix.
Thanks again to Brandon for taking time to let us get to know him. The library is grateful for young patrons like Brandon who take advantage of our facilities and find ways to utilize the library even while we are closed to the public.
Remember that you can check out items from the library’s collection using our curbside service. To get started, visit ngrl.org/curbside. You can learn more about our resources and services by connecting with us on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter), visiting ngrl.org or giving us a call at (706) 876-1360.
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
