Each month we love to introduce you to community members who use the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System. This month I would like to introduce you to Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library patron Cesar Lizardo Perez-Hernandez. Read on to find out about Perez-Hernandez.
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Perez-Hernandez: I am a class of 2016 Dalton High School graduate and an engineering apprentice for Mohawk Industries, pursuing an electrical engineering degree at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Q: How do you use the library?
Perez-Hernandez: I use the library for its free Wi-Fi access and extensive manga collections.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Perez-Hernandez: Libraries are important as they provide a public place for community events, free resources, and a place of shelter. They’re important because they help everyone.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time? If not a book, then a movie or TV show.
Perez-Hernandez: My favorite books of all time are “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat” by Oliver Sacks and “Naruto” by Masashi Kishimoto.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Perez-Hernandez: I recommended that my friend read “Solo Leveling.” Best series I’ve read in a while.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Perez-Hernandez: I would invite Neil deGrasse Tyson, Genghis Khan and Jang-Sung Rak (aka Dubu) over for dinner. Not all of them are authors.
• I hope you enjoyed getting to know Perez-Hernandez. We have a wonderful community and I enjoy sharing community members with you.
Speaking of community, all of the library branches in the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System are doing a food donation drive in November. You can drop by any branch — Dalton-Whitfield, Calhoun-Gordon or Chatsworth-Murray — and donate nonperishable food items. These items will be given to organizations in the area. For example, the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will be giving all donations made at the branch to City of Refuge Dalton.
The Dalton library is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in finding out more about what the library offers check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by.
We can’t wait to see you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.