We love connecting with you, our patrons. While it has been difficult to do that these last few months, we have found new and wonderful ways to reach out and connect while also social distancing and putting the community's safety first.
One of those ways is to post videos of things we usually do during programs, such as storytime or Pokemon League or Art @ the Library. Seeing your comments, reposts and pictures on our online content has helped put a smile on our faces while we work from home.
Cherish S.O. Chapman is one such patron. She watched and commented on one of Miss Jessica's recent painting videos on our Facebook page. We reached out to Chapman and asked her a few questions.
Question: How do you use the library from home? Chapman: We watch painting videos from Miss Jessica, teen readings from Mr. Logan, and Ms. Lizzy's readings.
Q: What is the first thing you want to do at the library when it reopens?
Chapman: My favorite regular activity is to paint!
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Chapman: I love the librarians, to socialize, learn new activities, great calm place to read ... so many reasons, each are a few of the best answers.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Chapman: The Holy Bible is my favorite book of all time!
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Chapman: The last book I recommended to a friend? "The Chronicles of Narnia" ... Let's say "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe!"
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Chapman: C.S. Lewis, Anne Rice and Max Lucado.
Connecting with Chapman online definitely gave Miss Jessica a smile.
Connecting is what libraries do. We connect you to community, to reading and to resources. Please come connect with us. You can find information and resources on our website (www.ngrl.org) or on our Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary), Twitter (@DaltonGALibrary) and Instagram (@DaltonGALibrary).
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
