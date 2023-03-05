Christina Byrd with the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) spent time at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library on Tuesday giving out weather radios to people in the community. She also popped back in to read a story at Storytime. I was able to sit down with Byrd and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions about herself and Whitfield County EMA. Read on to find out more.
Question: Tell us about the organization you are with.
Byrd: We pre-plan for disasters, respond as part of the incident command system and make sure everyone has the resources they need to help the community.
Q: What is something you really want the community to know about your organization?
Byrd: Our biggest goal in the community is to get out with the community and do our best to serve all of our citizens.
Q: How can the community help your organization?
Byrd: Be informed. Know the risks to our area and how you as an individual can help reduce that risk for your home and business.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself.
Byrd: I’ve been with EMA for 2.5 years as an emergency management coordinator. I was a volunteer with the CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) team. I pre-plan for disasters, respond during, and help the community bounce back from a disaster.
Q: How do you use the library?
Byrd: We love working with the library to help our community be prepared for disasters.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Byrd: Self-education and continuing education is an important part of life and preparedness. The resources available are phenomenal.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Byrd: I absolutely adore the Harry Potter series, both books and movies.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Byrd: “Atomic Habits” by James Clear.
I hope you enjoyed learning a little about Whitfield County EMA and getting to know Byrd. You can find Whitfield County EMA online at www.whitfieldcountyga.com/ema/ema.htm. You can also contact it at (706) 259-3730. Byrd said, “Don’t hesitate to reach out with questions. We will help any way we can.”
We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in finding out more about what the library offers check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by.
We can’t wait to see you!
