During the last few months I have watched as more and more places open back up and things get back to something a little more normal.
I know you, like me, probably went a little stir crazy when so many things were closed and events canceled, but I really feel like it has turned a corner. With the library open again, having in-person programming and participating in outreach events, I have found to my surprise that there are a lot of new patrons out there. I have lost count of the people that I have met who just moved to the area. One such patron is Donna Huoppi. To learn more about Huoppi keep reading!
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Huoppi: I just moved here from Washington state. I work in the home improvement industry and I am a Navy vet.
Q: How do you use the library?
Huoppi: I use the library both from home and in person. I use it more in person for the area resources.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Huoppi: Broadens my mind. I get further education. I can check books out and save money. Patronizing the library is an important part of supporting my new community.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Huoppi: “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Bronte.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Huoppi: It was more of an author, J.D. Robb.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Huoppi: Ernest Hemingway, Nora Roberts and Maya Angelou.
• I would love to be invited to a dinner party with Hemingway, Roberts and Angelou! Those are all wonderful authors. I hope you enjoyed getting to know Huoppi as much as I did.
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
Programming is back, check out our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
