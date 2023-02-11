Each month we love to introduce you to community members who use the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System. This month I would like to introduce you to Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library patron Forrest Blackbourn. Read on to find out about Blackbourn.
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Blackbourn: I moved to Dalton in 2017. I am an associate professor of Spanish and director of PACE at Dalton State College. I’m also a runner.
Q: How do you use the library?
Blackbourn: We come to Move and Groove and check out books for our child pretty regularly. Sometimes, I use the Libby app.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Blackbourn: It provides equitable access to information and educational materials, regardless of socioeconomic status.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time? If not a book, then a movie or TV show.
Blackbourn: “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Díaz.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Blackbourn: “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Blackbourn: John, Albert Camus and Junot Díaz.
• I hope you enjoyed getting to know Blackbourn. We have a wonderful community and I enjoy sharing community members with you.
