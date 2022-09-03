Let me introduce you to Gabe Moore. Moore recently visited the library and one of our staff members caught up with him to ask him some questions. He is not only a Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library patron but also a Dalton State College student. Read on to learn more.
Request: Tell us a little about yourself.
Moore: I’m a weightlifter. I am a college student studying marketing. I am a personal fitness trainer, bodybuilder and powerlifter. I love being a spiritual man of God. Love to do community service and volunteer.
Q: How do you use the library?
Moore: I use the library to do college assignments, relax, study, and use the free Wi-Fi.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Moore: It’s diverse. It’s great seeing different people come to the library. I really use the library to get caught up with anything.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time? If not a book, then a movie or TV show.
Moore: My favorite TV shows are WWE, AEW and “Impractical Jokers.”
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Moore: The Bible.
Q: If your parents could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would they invite? Who would you invite?
Moore: William Shakespeare, J.K. Rowling and Dr. Seuss.
• As you can see from Moore’s comments, the library is a diverse place, free and open to all. It has so much more to offer than just books. A library is a place for not only finding books but also technology, equipment, space to work, education, entertainment and community.
If you are interested in finding out about what the library has to offer, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter). You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
