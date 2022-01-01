The New Year is here and I thought it would be a great time to introduce you to one of our newest patrons, Gohan Petty. Gohan was born on Nov. 12 and we can’t wait until he visits us at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Gohan’s dad Logan, who is the library's young adult coordinator, sat down and answered a few questions for us. Read on to find out more.
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Gohan Petty: I am almost two months old. I like Mom (Iris Petty), Dad, Elmo and Storytime.
Q: How do you use the library?
Gohan: Dad brings me books to read. And this month Mom will take me to Move and Groove and Storytime for the first time!
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Gohan: It is the coolest place in town and my dad works there, which makes it cooler.
Q: What is the last book your parents read to you?
Gohan: One of the books that my parents read to me recently was “The Night Before Christmas.”
Q: What programs do you look forward to attending the most?
Gohan: Move and Groove, Pokemon Club, and as soon as I can read, write and turn 13, Teen D & D. That’s short for Teen Dungeons and Dragons.
Q: If your parents could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would they invite? Who would you invite?
Gohan: Dad would invite R.A. Salvatore, Mom would invite Beatrix Potter, and they would both invite J.R.R. Tolkien. I would invite Eric Carle. I like “Brown Bear, Brown Bear.”
The library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service remains available during those hours.
If you, like Gohan, are interested in attending some of our programs, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
