Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Near record high temperatures. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.