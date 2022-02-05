The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is home to all sorts of young patrons who want to share their stories, and this month we are shining the Patron Spotlight on Jacob Arredondo, the little brother of staff member Miss Melanie!
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Jacob Arredondo: My name is Jacob Arredondo, I am 9 years old, I play football, basketball and video games.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
A: It’s important to me because that’s where my sister works. She shows me all the books, movies and video games.
Q: What’s your favorite book of all time?
A: Any book from the FNAF series (“Five Nights at Freddy’s”).
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
A: I told my best friend to read the graphic novels of the “I Survived” series.
Q: If you could have three authors for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
A: Lauren Tarshis. Dav Pilkey. Jeff Kinney. We would all go to CiCi’s Pizza because that’s where I like to go eat.
We want to give a big thanks to Jacob for sharing about himself this month. If you have a young reader in your life who would love to browse our books or participate in one of our fun children’s programs, come by Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We can’t wait to see you at the library!
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
