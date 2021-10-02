The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers teen and tween programs for grades 4-12 on a weekly basis.
If you have a tween or teen that is interested, our Teen D&D (Dungeons & Dragons) group meets on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m., our all ages Pokemon Club meets every Thursday at 4:30 p.m., and our monthly Nerf War for teens and tweens is the second Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Today's Patron Spotlight is on one of our tween patrons, Jaxson Crowley, who is a regular at the library and at our weekly Pokemon Club. He graciously took time out of his Pokemon Trading Card Game matches to answer a few questions about himself. Let's take a look at his interview.
Question: Tell us about yourself.
Jaxson: I like doing things with friends and family.
Q: How do you use the library?
Jaxson: I read the books.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Jaxson: It teaches me things.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Jaxson: "Dog Man Unleashed."
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Jaxson: Dav Pilkey, Hidenori Kusaka and James Dean.
Thanks again to Jaxson for sharing with us! Stop by the library to pick up a monthly calendar of events or check our Facebook page for more information.
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
