This morning I spent some time behind the circulation desk — something I rarely get to do now. One of the things I miss most about working behind the desk is getting to know our patrons.
Today I had the pleasure of talking to Jennifer Mullinax. She, like me, enjoys shopping at Providence. I always love it when I find a fellow thrift shopper! To learn more about Mullinax, keep reading.
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Mullinax: I am a mother to three wonderful children. Family is everything. I love a good Netflix binge. Definitely ready for football! Go Dawgs!
Q: How do you use the library from home?
Mullinax: I have used the library to check out must-see movies that I cannot find otherwise.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Mullinax: The library recently became a place to explore for people I work with. Sensory issues have made it hard, but the library has been a treasure.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Mullinax: “Twisted Sister” by A.C. Petersen, “Your Kind of Mommy” by Marjorie Blain Parker. and any of the Junie B. Jones books by Barbara Park.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Mullinax: “The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts” by Gary Chapman, and “Your Kind of Mommy” by Marjorie Blain Parker.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Mullinax: Dr. Seuss, Barbara Park and R.L. Stine.
We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. No appointments required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
Programming is back, check out our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.