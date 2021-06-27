This summer, everything at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library — from our free take-and-make kits to our virtual programs — has an animal-themed twist. We are celebrating “Tails and Tales,” and our featured patron this month could not be more fitting. Dr. Jessica Bianco is a local veterinarian, an avid reader and a familiar face at the library.
For the past several years, Bianco has teamed up with our children’s department to provide fun and educational programs for “junior vets.” At her most recent program, the kids were mesmerized as she demonstrated suturing on a banana, showed them real X-rays on the big screen and answered all of their questions. We have our fingers (and paws!) crossed that she can be our special guest again soon.
We asked Bianco to share more with us about the role that the library plays in her life.
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Bianco: I am a veterinarian at Dalton Animal Care and have worked there for 13 years. I live in Chattanooga with my husband, our new baby girl, two dogs and one kitty. I love nature and books; I especially enjoy reading by the ocean.
Q: How do you use the library from home?
Bianco: I use the Beanstack app to keep track of my daughter’s reading progress. She is currently participating in the summer reading challenge and the 1,000 books before kindergarten challenge. I also like to tune in to Miss Lizzy’s storytimes on Facebook live!
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Bianco: As a young professional, the library was a peaceful place to relax, read and pass time during long work days. It has also become an outlet through which I share my passion for vet medicine with the next generation through storytimes and special events.
Now that I’m a parent, I appreciate the library as a resource for promoting literacy to all ages in our community.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Bianco: I assume you mean other than Harry Potter, so I would have to say “The Nightingale'' by Kristin Hannah.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Bianco: “Complications” by Atul Gawande.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Bianco: C.S. Lewis, Harper Lee, J.K. Rowling.
We are giving away a variety of “Tails and Tales”-inspired books for kid, teen and adult readers this summer. To enjoy heartwarming stories from a real vet and his animal patients, pick up a free copy of James Herriot’s “All Creatures Great and Small” at the library starting July 1 while supplies last.
The library is open by appointment. Visit ngrl.setmore.com or give us a call at (706) 876-1360 to make your appointment. We also continue to offer curbside service, take-and-make kits and virtual programs for all ages. You can find more information on our website, https://ngrl.org/, or on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter). As always, happy reading!
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.