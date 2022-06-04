I would love to introduce you to Jessica Kate Hargis, Jessie. She visited the library with her mother last Wednesday. She and her mother enjoy coming to the library to find new books to read. Jessie not only has a love of books but also a love of writing.
The first time I saw her she was curled up in a chair typing away on a laptop. She told me she was working on her play. I told her she needed to bring the finished play by the library and let us read it when she is done. You can read on to find out more about Jessie.
Request: Tell us a little about yourself.
Jessie: I love the game roblox and to write stories/plays, and I also love acting!
Q: How do you use the library?
Jessie: I love to bring my computer to the library and type and look for cool books.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Jessie: I think the library is important to me because I love to come to a quiet place to do some of my favorite things, to write and read.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Jessie: “My Life in Pictures” by Deborah Zemke and my own book “Lilly the Brave.”
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Jessie: “My Life in Pictures” by Deborah Zemke.
Q: If your parents could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would they invite? Who would you invite?
Jessie: Dan Gutman, Deborah Zemke and Sarah Mlynowski.
• I reminded Jessie and her mother about our summer reading challenge, which is something they have done in the past. So now I want to remind you. Don’t forget to sign up for our summer reading challenge or to visit the library and attend our fun free events this summer. We have something for all ages.
If you are interested in finding out about our summer events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter).
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
