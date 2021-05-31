This month’s Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library Patron Spotlight focuses on Jon David Waters, a local who is using our computer services through our appointment-based system. He kindly spared a moment to share with us about how he uses the library.
Question: How do you use the library at home?
Jon David Waters: Now that they are open, I make appointments.
Q: What was the first thing you did when the library reopened?
Waters: Used the computers.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Waters: For computer use.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Waters: “Brave New World”
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Waters: “Brave New World”
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Waters: Stephen King, Danielle Steel and Alex Huxley.
Thanks again to Jon David Waters for sharing with us. We also want to congratulate Laura Boreing! She is the most recent person to complete our "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" program. The goal of this program is to read 1,000 books with your child before he or she starts kindergarten. Laura comes from a family full of readers. In fact, now that she has completed the challenge, her little brother will be taking it on. If you would like to sign a child up for the program, visit ngrl.beanstack.org.
Speaking of reading challenges, our annual summer reading program starts this week! For more information, visit ngrl.org/src2021. We have a reading challenge for kids, teens and adults with the chance to earn prizes like a $100 Amazon gift card. To sign up, go to ngrl.beanstack.org.
While we will continue to offer our curbside service, you may also make an appointment to use the library, like our featured patron did. Book online at ngrl.setmore.com or give us a call at (706) 876-1360.
We hope to see you at the library soon!
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
