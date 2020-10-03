Katy “Kat” Griffin is a local teen with an impressive dedication to the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Before her family moved into town, she would come from two hours away to participate in library programs like Nerf War, Pokémon League and lock-ins.
Now that she is a full-fledged member of the local teen group, she has been an active presence on the Teen Discord server, as well. We asked her a few questions about herself and how she has used the library this year.
Question: How do you use the library from home?
Griffin: I go onto the Discord server to participate in teen events.
Q: What is the first thing you want to do at the library when it reopens?
Griffin: Nerf War for sure!
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Griffin: I’ve made a lot of friends there, and it’s one of the few places I can read mangas.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Griffin: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. It has a great message, plus the protag(onist) was homeschooled!
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Griffin: “Attack on Titan.”
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Griffin: I’d invite R.J Palacio, Logan Petty and Max Brooks.
Our library’s Discord server gives teens the ability to connect and participate in virtual programs like anime watch parties or Dungeons & Dragons sessions from home. Any teenagers (ages 12-18) who are interested can email me at pettyl@ngrl.org for an invitation to the server. You can also visit our Facebook page, @DaltonWhitfieldLibrary, to find out what virtual programs are coming up for teenagers and everybody else, too.
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.