Each month we have the pleasure of introducing you to a community member who uses the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System. This month I would like to introduce you to Katie Lanning. Lanning is interning at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library this summer and she has already been a big help. Read on to find out more about her.
Request: Tell us a little about yourself.
Lanning: I am 23 years old, I am currently an English major at Dalton State (College). I live in Chatsworth with my parents and I am getting married in November to my fiancé, Aaron.
Question: How do you use the library?
Lanning: Until recently I mostly used the library for school and checking out books for projects. But right now I am interning here until the end of the summer.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Lanning: I love to read and I want to be a librarian after graduating. I plan to get my master’s in library science. The most important people in my life love to read just as I do. Especially my nana. She would be so excited that I am working here.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time? If not a book, then a movie or TV show.
Lanning: My all-time favorite book is “Looking for Alaska” by John Green. Another favorite is “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Lanning: “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner to my friend Joel. He loved it!
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Lanning: John Green, J. Kasper Kramer and T.S. Eliot.
I hope you enjoyed getting to know Lanning. We appreciate her help so much this summer. If you are interested in any of the books or authors she mentioned you should drop by the library and check out some of her books.
We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in finding out more about what the library offers check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. Who knows, you could end up as our next Patron Spotlight.
