The Bookshelf: Patron Spotlight: Kristi Griffin

We at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library love our patrons and our community. While we can’t see you in person right now, we enjoy connecting with you on social media.
Kristi Griffin has been following us on Facebook and keeping up with the videos and information that we post. She is a familiar face to the library staff. She has been at many of our events, such as "Pine Con" and "Harry Potter Book Night." We reached out to her and asked a few questions.
Question: How do you use the library from home?
Griffin: I keep on current events by following the Facebook page and I like to watch the videos.
Q: What is the first thing you want to do at the library when it reopens?
Griffin: I want to bring my kids to Nerf War.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Griffin: It helps bring the community together.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Griffin: "The Hiding Place" by Corrie Ten Boom.
Q: Which genres do you like to read most?
Griffin: Non-fiction
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Griffin: "Weathering Life" by James Spann.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Griffin: Corrie Ten Boom, Kurt Vonnegut and Anna Dewdney.
Q: Is there a book quotation that you live by?
Griffin: “And so seated next to my father in the train compartment, I suddenly asked, 'Father, what is sexism?' He turned to look at me, as he always did when answering a question, but to my surprise he said nothing. At last he stood up, lifted his traveling case off the floor and set it on the floor. 'Will you carry it off the train, Corrie?' he said. I stood up and tugged at it. It was crammed with the watches and spare parts he had purchased that morning. 'It's too heavy,' I said. 'Yes,' he said, 'and it would be a pretty poor father who would ask his little girl to carry such a load. It's the same way, Corrie, with knowledge. Some knowledge is too heavy for children. When you are older and stronger, you can bear it. For now you must trust me to carry it for you.'”
We appreciate Griffin for answering our questions. We miss seeing her and all of you in person.
Until we can see you again please find information about our library’s virtual resources and content for all ages by visiting ngrl.org. If you haven’t yet, please follow us on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Twitter and Instagram) to enjoy our virtual programs like storytimes, teen programs, DIY crafts and more.
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
