I had the pleasure of chatting with Laura Kate McKee in the library a few days ago. McKee grew up in Dalton and moved back to the area last year around March. She is a small business owner and brand partner with Young Living Essential Oils. McKee has four children, and she and her family are all avid readers. I really enjoyed watching the kids create piles of books to check out. To learn more about McKee, keep reading.
Question: Do you use the library from home? If so, how?
Laura Kate McKee: We have been reserving books online for curbside pickup.
Q: What is the first thing you want to do at the library when it reopens?
McKee: I have missed taking trips to the library with my kids. We’re so excited we can reserve times to browse now!
Q: Why is the library important to you?
McKee: The library is such a valuable resource for knowledge and new experiences.
Q: What is one of your favorite books of all time?
McKee: “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek" by Annie Dillard.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
McKee: “A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
McKee: Madeleine L’Engle, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Sue Monk Kidd.
• If you want to check out some of the books or authors that McKee mentioned, you have so many options. You can use the Libby app. Visit ngrl.org/downloads for more information on the app. You can pick up some new reads through the library’s curbside service, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. Or, as McKee mentioned, you can reserve a time to browse in the library. Just go to ngrl.org and make an appointment.
To learn more about how you can enjoy these services as well as other free resources and virtual programs, give us a call at (706) 876-1360 or visit ngrl.org. Happy reading!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
