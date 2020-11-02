Do you read one book at a time, or do you jump around between a few like changing channels? Which book will always have a place on your shelf? Do you have a queue of audiobooks on your phone or a stack of books on your nightstand (or both)?
While we as a community all share one public library at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, our reading habits and preferences are as unique as each of us. That’s why, alongside articles with book recommendations or author interviews, we include a monthly profile of one of our library patrons. The best way to get to know our library’s wide range of services and resources is by getting to know the people who use them. This month, we spoke to Leah Spier about how the library fits into her life and what she has been reading and recommending lately.
Question: How do you use the library from home?
Leah Spier: I enjoy listening to audiobooks, through the Libby app, as well as reading physical books.
Q: What is the first thing you want to do at the library when it reopens?
Spier: Browse and find a good book!
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Spier: I have fond memories of visiting the library regularly as a child. As an adult, I see the library not only as a fun resource for me but also as a valuable asset in our community.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Spier: “Pride & Prejudice” by Jane Austen.
Q: Which genres do you like to read most?
Spier: Inspirational fiction.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Spier: “Unsettling Truths” by Mark Charles and Soong-Chan Rah.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Spier: L.M. Montgomery, Jane Austen and Francine Rivers
Q: Is there a book quotation that you live by?
Spier: “We’re all rough drafts of the people we’re still becoming.” ― Bob Goff, “Everybody, Always”
We are grateful to Leah for sharing more about her favorite reads with us.
Want to connect with the library? You can find information and updates about our resources, services and virtual programs on our website, https://ngrl.org/, or on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter).
Happy reading!
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
