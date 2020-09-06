The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a challenge for families with young children called 1,000 Books before Kindergarten. The goal is to read one thousand books to a participating child before he or she starts kindergarten, a practice that builds foundational literacy skills and makes reading together an important part of family time.
We are so proud of the kids who complete this tremendous task each year, and we want to celebrate three of our recent graduates: Lily Lance, Avery Luffman and Leila Herz. Who better to tell you more about these reading superstars than the girls themselves? Although they are young, it is clear that their sincere love of stories and learning will be lifelong. We appreciate their parents for acting as interviewers, and we hope you enjoy their wonderful responses below.
Question: How do you use the library from home?
Lily Lance: I take books to home.
Avery Luffman: We can pick out books on the computer and watch library videos.
Leila Herz: I watch storytime on my Mom's phone.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Lily: Because I like books.
Avery: Because libraries make it so you can learn stuff and be smart.
Leila: I love books and there are lots of books there. Mrs. Lizzy makes it special.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Lily: “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”
Avery: “Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls” 1 and 2.
Leila: My favorite book is “Frozen 2” with the pop-up pictures.
Q: If you could be friends with one character from a book, who would you pick?
Lily: Daniel from "Tiger’s Neighborhood."
Avery: Sleeping Beauty.
Leila: I would definitely be friends with Elsa.
We will be rolling out a digital version of our 1,000 Books before Kindergarten program soon. If you’re interested in signing your child up, keep a lookout on the library’s social media pages (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for an announcement. We will be accepting new sign-ups once we have that version in place. If you are a current participant, please continue to log your books on paper logs or as a numbered list to keep track of your child’s progress until the digital method is available.
Looking for some new books for all the readers in your family? The library is currently offering a curbside pick-up service. You can find instructions on how to place a curbside order, resources including eBook platforms and updates about our services on our website, https://ngrl.org/. Happy reading!
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.