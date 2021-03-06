The Bookshelf: Patron Spotlight: Lizzie Cheatham

Working at the public library in the community where I was raised is such a joy. I have loved meeting new people through my job, but it is also fulfilling to connect friends and family with the services and resources that our library provides. Lizzie Cheatham is one of those friends. In addition to sharing a name (the spelling of which is an ongoing dispute), Lizzie and I share a love of storytelling and books. We created and acted out countless stories together in our backyards starting around age 4.
In a way, we still do that today. An escape room enthusiast, Lizzie helped me to design a gingerbread man-inspired digital escape room for kids this past summer. We are always exchanging book, TV or podcast recommendations. Storytelling and reading still play an important part in our lives, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Lizzie is our featured patron this month, and I hope you enjoy learning more about her and how she uses the library below.
Question: How do you use the library from home?
Lizzie Cheatham: I’ve enjoyed checking out audiobooks through the Libby app and have been grateful to have access to physical books through curbside service.
Q: What is the first thing you want to do at the library when it reopens?
Cheatham: I have a wide range of interests, so I look forward to spending time browsing the stacks and finding something new.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Cheatham: The variety of services offered by the library is phenomenal. From story time for children to technology classes for adults, and many things in-between, I’m glad to have the library as a great resource in our community.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Cheatham: This is a difficult question to answer, but it wouldn’t feel honest if I didn’t say the Harry Potter series. Growing up with those books, consistently being the age of the characters as the books were released, I’ve related to and valued them for two-thirds of my life.
Q: Which genres do you like to read most?
Cheatham: Lately it has been mystery novels, but I also enjoy historical biographies, self improvement, religious texts and young adult fantasy as a guilty pleasure.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Cheatham: Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile.”
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Cheatham: Agatha Christie, J.K. Rowling, Gretchen Rubin.
Q: Is there a book quotation that you live by?
Cheatham: “The world isn’t split into good people and Death Eaters. We’ve all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on.” — Sirius Black, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”
If you want to explore the Libby app that Lizzie mentioned, visit ngrl.org/downloads for more information. You can also pick up some new reads through the library’s curbside service, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.
To learn more about how you can enjoy these services as well as other free resources and virtual programs, connect with us on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter), give us a call at (706) 876-1360 or visit ngrl.org. Happy reading!
Lizzy Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
