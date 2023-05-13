Each month we love to introduce you to community members who use the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System. This month I would like to introduce you to Lynne Morrissey. Morrissey dropped by the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library recently and left with a bag full of great books. She is an avid reader who visits often. Read on to find out more about Morrissey.
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Morrissey: As soon as I learned to read as a child I started reading and never stopped. It’s my therapy. I never let a day go by without reading.
Q: How do you use the library?
Morrissey: I often go online in the library. My only other online access is my phone.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Morrissey: So many books to take out.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time? If not a book, then a movie or TV show.
Morrissey: “Judas Child” by underrated author Carol O’Connell.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Morrissey: “Judas Child” by Carol O’Connell.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Morrissey: Carol O’Connell, Margaret Mitchell, Nelson DeMille.
• I hope you enjoyed getting to know Morrissey. We have a wonderful community and I adore sharing community members with you. If her love of author Carol O’Connell sparked your interest you should drop by the library and check out some of her books.
We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in finding out more about what the library offers check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. Who knows, you could end up as our next Patron Spotlight!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.