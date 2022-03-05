Patron Spotlights are one of my favorite articles to create. I enjoy talking with and learning about people. Recently, I had the privilege of talking with Maria Leon Rodriquez.
Rodriquez is a new library patron. She came into the library with the purpose of getting a card, and I was lucky enough to catch her and ask a few questions.
From our talk, I learned Rodriquez wants to check out books to learn more about using her laptop.
I shared some information about the classes we offer and how to place items on hold from other locations. She graciously agreed to fill out our Patron Spotlight questionnaire.
Request: Tell us a little about yourself.
Rodriguez: Well, today I came to get my library card. First one in so many years. I’m 58 and struggling to learn more.
Q: How do you use the library?
Rodriguez: I have not used the library.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Rodriguez: There is a lot of information you can learn. They have a lot of books and videos.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Rodriguez: I don’t have one yet.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Rodriguez: I have not recommended any.
Q: If your parents could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would they invite? Who would you invite?
Rodriguez: I really do not know.
Doing this article made me realize the spotlight questionnaire needs to be changed. The questionnaire focuses mostly on books but the library is so much more than books. A library is a place for community, information, technology, learning and books.
Not everyone that uses the library is going to have a favorite book or favorite author but after they get a card and start checking things out, they may find one. As Rodriquez said, “I don’t have one yet.” Yet is a great word. It is a word with so many possibilities, just like the library.
If you are interested in finding out more about what we offer, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours. We can’t wait to see you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.