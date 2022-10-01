Each month we love to introduce you to community members who use the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
This month I would like to introduce you to Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library patron Robert Fernandez. Read on to find out about Fernandez.
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Fernandez: I am a senior citizen. Worked for Shaw Industries 21 years, now retired. I am a “CERT” member. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team.
Q: How do you use the library?
Fernandez: I have taken computer classes and a budgeting class. During tax time I use the AARP Tax-Aide at the library.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Fernandez: It is a calm and quiet place to relax and read the newspaper and meet new people.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time? If not a book, then a movie or TV show.
Fernandez: My favorite TV shows are the Food Network, “Shark Tank” and the History Channel.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Fernandez: “A Long Way Home” by Saroo Brierley.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Fernandez: Dave Ramsey, Ken Coleman and Rachel Cruz.
• The library is open Mondays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
If you, like Fernandez, are interested in attending some of our classes check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by.
We can’t wait to see you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.